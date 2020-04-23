Deaths Listed for Friday, April 24, 2020
0 entries
Deaths Listed

Deaths Listed for Friday, April 24, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAVIS, Robert P., Decatur

FISHER, Carol A., Decatur

FONTAINE, Bernice, Windsor

HAMILTON, Betty, Decatur

MORR, Robert Wayne, Oakley

ROHRSCHEIB, Mary L., Kenney

WILLIAMSON, Thomas E. Sr., Decatur

WISHER, Ronald Dean, Decatur

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News