Deaths Listed for Friday, April 25, 2020
0 entries
Deaths Listed

Deaths Listed for Friday, April 25, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSON, Iyonna V., Decatur

KIBLER, Donna A., Maroa

MILLER, D. Keith, Clinton

MOORE, Lillie “Dub,” Moweaqua

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News