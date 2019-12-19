Deaths Listed for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
Deaths Listed for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

ARVIN, Erma Eva, Decatur

DENNIS, Heather Erin Raaum, Bloomington

GAEDE, Mary JoAnn, Decatur

HAM, Rickie L., Decatur

LEAVITT, Judy S., Rushville

LORTON, Raymond, Beecher City

MARSHALL, Debra Fay, Decatur

MCCOY, Mark Wm., Urbana

PAGE, Kenneth L., Shelbyville

PERRY, Peggy Sue, Decatur

RAGLE, John Robert, Argenta

SMITH, Harry Lee, Stewardson

TESCHNER, Kimberly Ann, Decatur

