Deaths Listed for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
0 entries

Deaths Listed for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HENNE, Sandra L., Shelbyville

HICKMAN, Donald Alan, Jr., Decatur

LANCASTER, Charles H. "Muggs", Macon

MARTIN, Harold Lee, Cerro Gordo

MILLER, Frank C., Beecher City

PEDIGO, Sarieta A. (Wakeman), St. Peters, Mo.

RALSTON, Earl E., Ramsey

TUCKER, Floyd R., Cowden

UNDERWOOD, Curtis Leroy, Decatur

To plant a tree in memory of Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News