Deaths Listed for Friday, March 20, 2020
Deaths Listed for Friday, March 20, 2020

CHANG, Una (Si-Nan), Decatur

DOWNS, Marilyn Sue, Sullivan

FITCH, Marjorie Alyce (Johnson), Decatur

FOX, Minnie Lee, Decatur

HUGHES, Robert David "Bob", Decatur

MARTZ, Beverly G., Lakewood

O'BRIEN, Thomas Leon, Decatur

PAGEL, Cheryl Elaine, Effingham

ROTZ, Todd, Niantic

