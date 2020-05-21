Deaths Listed for Friday, May 22, 2020
BAKER, Becky A., Decatur

GROVES, Ralph A., Decatur

TUCKER, Brandon E., Decatur

WILSON, Vernon Wayne, DeWitt

WIOTT, Cynthia Lynn, Decatur

