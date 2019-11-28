Deaths Listed for Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
Deaths Listed for Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

DRAKE, Mary, Decatur

ELSON, Lynda Charvat, Monticello

GAUGH, Nancy, Effingham

HINTON, Mary Delores, Decatur

JACOBS, Carl M., Decatur

JONES, Raymon I.,  Decatur

JURGENS, Pauline Nickerson, Decatur

MCWILLIAMS, Carolyn Sue, Oakley

PAGEL, Doris Ellen, Champaign

WILSON, Floy Lucille, Shelbyville

