Deaths Listed for Monday, April 20, 2020
0 entries

Deaths Listed for Monday, April 20, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARTEN, Joni, Lincoln

SHIREY, Kathryn M., Maroa

SULWER, Helen F., Decatur

To plant a tree in memory of Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News