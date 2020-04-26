Deaths Listed for Monday, April 27, 2020
0 entries

Deaths Listed for Monday, April 27, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELDOCK, Richard "Rick" A., Oakley

MATHES-BERRY, Vicky Leigh, Decatur

RANDALL, Mark Allen, Decatur

SCHILLING, Ronald L. "Ron", Lincoln

VOGEL, Deborah L., Decatur

WHETSELL, Shawn M., Sullivan

To plant a tree in memory of Decatur href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/services-pending/funerals-pending-for-monday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News