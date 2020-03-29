Deaths Listed for Monday, March 30, 2020
0 entries

Deaths Listed for Monday, March 30, 2020

  • 0
ANGEL, Bonnie, Decatur

ARBOGAST, Stanley, Decatur

BRENNAN, Frances L., Clinton

ROBB, Melvina "Mel", Argenta

WHITE, Cathy Jean, Shelbyville

