Deaths Listed for Monday, May 18, 2020
Deaths Listed for Monday, May 18, 2020

BROWNING, Donald, Decatur

CURRY, Ronnie "Ron" Lee, Shelvyville

GRAHAM, Orv, Decatur

HIGGINS, George, DeWitt

ISAAC, Georgia Mae, Waynesville

MARMOR, FloraBelle "Flossie", Herrick

WINEBRINNER, Jerry, Clinton

