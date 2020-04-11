Deaths Listed for Sunday, April 12, 2020
0 entries

Deaths Listed for Sunday, April 12, 2020

  • 0
BOLIEK, Ruth M., Decatur

LESLIE, Nancy Ann (Blankenship), Decatur

MERRIMAN, Gene Aaron, Decatur

ROBINS, Jeanne Alice, Mount Sterling

