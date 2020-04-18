Deaths Listed for Sunday, April 19, 2020
BERG, Mary Aileen, Decatur

BEVERIDGE, Neal Edward, Decatur

BROOKS, Norma G., Decatur

EAGLESON, Ted, Sr., Olney

FOSS, Clark D., Cerro Gordo

MOORE, Matthew Brendan "Matt", Decatur

NELSON, Barbara, Mount Zion

SANDBERG, Karen, Heyworth

STERN, Robert W., Decatur

SULWER, Helen F., Decatur

