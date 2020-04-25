Deaths Listed for Sunday, April 26, 2020
0 entries

Deaths Listed for Sunday, April 26, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATCHISON, Betty L., Forsyth

CARTER, Wilma Carol (Cain), Decatur

DANFORTH, Marilyn Jane (Williams), Chestnut

FOLEY, Mary, Decatur

GRIFFIN, Patrick Dale, Decatur

KEENAN, Bobby K., Decatur

MCCAIN, Morris L., Decatur

MCLAUGHLIN, Bernard Michael, Decatur

MILLER, D. Keith, Clinton

RANDOLPH, Robin E. Davis, Decatur

ROTH, Velda Mae, Decatur

WISHER, Ronald Dean, Decatur

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News