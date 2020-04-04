Deaths Listed for Sunday, April 5, 2020
0 entries

Deaths Listed for Sunday, April 5, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GILL, Lauren R., Strasburg

PLUMMER, Eva Mae, Decatur

RAGSDALE, Georgianna, Decatur

TEDRICK, Bernice, Macon

WIGGINTON, Kathy, Clinton

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News