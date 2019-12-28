Deaths Listed for Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
Deaths Listed for Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019

COOK, Donald L., Argenta

DUDAS, Dale L., Illiopolis

DUNN, Stelma E., Mattoon

FLEMING, Robert D., Jr., Taylorville

LEWIS, Larry E., Pana

SANDERS, Leo D., Windsor

SHEPHERD, Ted Darwin, Decatur

WELLER, Mary E., Lincoln

