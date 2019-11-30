Deaths Listed for Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
Deaths Listed for Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019

DRAKE, Mary Alice, Decatur

EDWARDS, Frank Leo, Decatur

GAISLER, Marjorie, Mount Pulaski

GRIEFER, Thad T., Decatur

HOLLIDAY, Mary Catherine, Mount Zion

LADING, Gene, Sullivan

MCKEAN, Beverly Ann Ross, Lovington

MCWILLIAMS, Carolyn Sue, Oakley

SCHUERMAN, James Michael, Nokomis

TORBECK, Marion "Mirt" K., Vernon

