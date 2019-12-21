Deaths Listed for Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
Deaths Listed for Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

ARVIN, Erma Eva, Decatur

BELZ, Roger Alan, Marion

BISHOP, Worth "Bill", Mount Zion

CATER, Dwight "Buck" Oren, Decatur

DONALD, Uriah L., Shelbyville

HAM, Rickie Lynn, Decatur

NICHOLLS, Anna J., Decatur

RICHARDSON, Lloyd Bluford, Decatur

ROOT, Gary Lynn, Decatur

SAULSBERRY, Helen R. (Batchelder), Illiopolis

WILSON, Sara, Decatur

