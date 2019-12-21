Deaths Listed for Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019

ARVIN, Erma Eva, Decatur
BELZ, Roger Alan, Marion
BISHOP, Worth "Bill", Mount Zion
CATER, Dwight "Buck" Oren, Decatur
DONALD, Uriah L., Shelbyville
HAM, Rickie Lynn, Decatur
NICHOLLS, Anna J., Decatur
RICHARDSON, Lloyd Bluford, Decatur
ROOT, Gary Lynn, Decatur
SAULSBERRY, Helen R. (Batchelder), Illiopolis
WILSON, Sara, Decatur
