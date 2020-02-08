Deaths Listed for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

BEACHEY, Lewis J., Decatur
BEALS, Phyllis Jean, Decatur
BRIGHT, Richard "Rick" Lee, Decatur
CRIST, William J. "Bill", Decatur
CUTLER, William K., Shelbyville
DAVIS, Naomi Edwards Buck, Forsyth
DUVALL, Joseph G., 59, Clinton
ELLISON, John W., Decatur
ERNST, Clarence Raymond, Forsyth
FATHAUER, Carla Sue, Decatur
GILLESPIE, Joan, Mount Zion
KNOTT, Rose Marie (Spellman), Decatur
MCDANIEL, Michael Eugene, Decatur
SANCHEZ, Esther L., Shelbyville
SENGER, Mary Suzanne "Sue", Decatur
VAHLKAMP, Mary Jo, Decatur
WEHRLE, Clyde L., Cowden
ZIEGLER, Sandra, Clinton
