Deaths Listed for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
0 entries

Deaths Listed for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEACHEY, Lewis J., Decatur

BEALS, Phyllis Jean, Decatur

BRIGHT, Richard "Rick" Lee, Decatur

CRIST, William J. "Bill", Decatur

CUTLER, William K., Shelbyville

DAVIS, Naomi Edwards Buck, Forsyth

DUVALL, Joseph G., 59, Clinton

ELLISON, John W., Decatur

ERNST, Clarence Raymond, Forsyth

FATHAUER, Carla Sue, Decatur

GILLESPIE, Joan, Mount Zion

KNOTT, Rose Marie (Spellman), Decatur

MCDANIEL, Michael Eugene, Decatur

SANCHEZ, Esther L., Shelbyville

SENGER, Mary Suzanne "Sue", Decatur

VAHLKAMP, Mary Jo, Decatur

WEHRLE, Clyde L., Cowden

ZIEGLER, Sandra, Clinton

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News