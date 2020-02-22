Deaths Listed for Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
Deaths Listed for Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

COHEN, Donna R., Decatur

FITZJARRALD, Georgia Ellen, Arthur

GARNER, Vicki Gene, Argenta

GREGG, Nancy L., Bethany

GUTHRIE, Caralie (Wetherell), Springfield

HENNE, Sandra L., Shelbyville

SCHMITT, Vera M., Strausburg

SMITH, Simon "Jay", Cowden

WIDMER, Steven E., Decatur

