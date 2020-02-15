Deaths Listed for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
0 entries

CARRICK, Candy Sue, Pana

CLARK, Mary Louise, Decatur

DAVIS, William "Billy Bob", Bement

FERGUSON, Barbara Ann, Decatur

HUBER, George H., Vandalia

LOVETT, Nathan Chase "Nub", Decatur

LUMM, Edward William, Clinton

MCLAIN, Leon, Decatur

ROARICK, Gregory A., Decatur

