Deaths Listed for Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020

ARMSTRONG, Charles R., Decatur
BROWN, Rick, Wapella
CLINE, Alan Lee, El Paso
EDWARDS, Beverly Ann, Decatur
EDWARDS, Florence, Warrensburg
You have free articles remaining.
GAITROS, Annabelle, Cerro Gordo
KRAFT, Herbert Wayne, Decatur
REETER, Marcia Jean, Sullivan
SMITH, Mattie Ruth, Decatur
WISEMAN, Ruth Harmer, Normal
YOUNGER, Shirley Jean, Blue Mound
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.