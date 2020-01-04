Deaths Listed for Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020


ARMSTRONG, Charles R., Decatur

BROWN, Rick, Wapella

CLINE, Alan Lee, El Paso

EDWARDS, Beverly Ann, Decatur

EDWARDS, Florence, Warrensburg

GAITROS, Annabelle, Cerro Gordo

KRAFT, Herbert Wayne, Decatur

REETER, Marcia Jean, Sullivan

SMITH, Mattie Ruth, Decatur

WISEMAN, Ruth Harmer, Normal

YOUNGER, Shirley Jean, Blue Mound

