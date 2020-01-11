Deaths Listed for Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

ALLISON, Eldon Eugene, Decatur
AUSTIN, Bret Kean "Chops", Shelbyville
CAHAN, Florence Griswold, Decatur
COOLEY, Edith W., Decatur
CRAMES, Louise Schwartz, Decatur
You have free articles remaining.
EDWARDS, Lorraine L., Herrick
JAKOBY, Phyllis, Clinton
JOYNER, Helen M., Decatur
KAUZLARICH, Walter, Jr., Decatur
TAYLOR, Claude, Decatur
WADDINGTON, Alan R., Assumption
ZIENTARA, Emmett Earl, Decatur
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.