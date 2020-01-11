Deaths Listed for Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
ALLISON, Eldon Eugene, Decatur

AUSTIN, Bret Kean "Chops", Shelbyville

CAHAN, Florence Griswold, Decatur

COOLEY, Edith W., Decatur

CRAMES, Louise Schwartz, Decatur

EDWARDS, Lorraine L., Herrick

JAKOBY, Phyllis, Clinton

JOYNER, Helen M., Decatur

KAUZLARICH, Walter, Jr., Decatur

TAYLOR, Claude, Decatur

WADDINGTON, Alan R., Assumption

ZIENTARA, Emmett Earl, Decatur

