Deaths Listed for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
0 entries

Deaths Listed for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BENNER, Shirley Jean, Decatur

HENSLEY, John Curtis, Decatur

KRIGBAUM, William L. "Bill", Decatur

NELSON, James Ross, Decatur

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News