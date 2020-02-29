Deaths Listed for Sunday, March 1, 2020

DOOLEY, Gary Dale, Vandalia
EADES, Thomas Mark, Decatur
HANSEN, Maryann Armstrong, Decatur
HARRISON, Duane Dean, Decatur
HOUSER, Thomas M. "Tommy", Sullivan
KIDD, Delores "Dee", Decatur
KUREK, Col. (ret) Robert A., Decatur
MARTIN, Franky E., Decatur
MCCLURE, Dennis Henry, Decatur
MILLER, Melvin Martin, Decatur
PILCHER, Roberta, Decatur
RICHARDSON, Joyce E., Sullivan
RINE, Ronald Eugene, Decatur
VEECH, Richard Lewis, Decatur
