Deaths Listed for Sunday, March 1, 2020

DOOLEY, Gary Dale, Vandalia

EADES, Thomas Mark, Decatur

HANSEN, Maryann Armstrong, Decatur

HARRISON, Duane Dean, Decatur

HOUSER, Thomas M. "Tommy", Sullivan

KIDD, Delores "Dee", Decatur

KUREK, Col. (ret) Robert A., Decatur

MARTIN, Franky E., Decatur

MCCLURE, Dennis Henry, Decatur

MILLER, Melvin Martin, Decatur

PILCHER, Roberta, Decatur

RICHARDSON, Joyce E., Sullivan

RINE, Ronald Eugene, Decatur

VEECH, Richard Lewis, Decatur

