Deaths Listed for Sunday, March 15, 2020
Deaths Listed for Sunday, March 15, 2020

DRIVER, C. Wayne, Mount Zion

FITCH, Marjorie Alyce (Johnson), Decatur

FREEMAN, Charlene "Chuck" "Lene", Decatur

GREGG, Maxine, Shelbyville

GURUJAL, Suryaprabha Kumari, Shelbyville

JACOBS, Jessie Darlene (Skinner), Decatur

LARRABEE, Helen Elizabeth (Smith), Oblong

MCDANIEL, Blanche "Bonnie" M., Decatur

METZGER, John David, Decatur

PILLING, Frank E. "Bud", Decatur

WEISS, Patricia "Pat" Sue (Nicholson), Decatur

