Deaths Listed for Sunday, March 29, 2020
Deaths Listed for Sunday, March 29, 2020

BENSON, Jessica "Jessie" M., Moweaqua

EIGENHEER, Jean, Shelbyville

GARRETT, George Riley, Decatur

GURLEY, Tina Marie, Decatur

HURST, Maxine, Shelbyville

KOEHLER, William G. "Pudge", Lincoln

MUMMEL, Larry H., Mode

ROBB, Melvina "Mel", Argenta

ROBINSON, Donald, Decatur

