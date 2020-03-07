Deaths Listed for Sunday, March 8, 2020
Deaths Listed for Sunday, March 8, 2020

ADAMS, Ruben, Jr., Decatur

BILBREY, Robert L., Decatur

DAY, Lyle R., Clinton

FLEMING, Chris M., Argenta

FLEMINGS, Gerald "Jerry" Glenn, Decatur

HOLMES, Earline Lee, Decatur

OLIGER, Alvin Leon, Moweaqua

PETERS, Sandra, Decatur

RENTFRO, Roger Dale, Shelbyville

SILLS, Harold L. "Choke", Decatur

TAPSCOTT, Fred A., Decatur

TULL, Robert L. "Bobby", Findlay

WAGGONER, Betty Jean (Huff), Decatur

YOUNG, Janet Mae (McMullin), Sullivan

