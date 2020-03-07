Deaths Listed for Sunday, March 8, 2020

ADAMS, Ruben, Jr., Decatur
BILBREY, Robert L., Decatur
DAY, Lyle R., Clinton
FLEMING, Chris M., Argenta
FLEMINGS, Gerald "Jerry" Glenn, Decatur
HOLMES, Earline Lee, Decatur
You have free articles remaining.
OLIGER, Alvin Leon, Moweaqua
PETERS, Sandra, Decatur
RENTFRO, Roger Dale, Shelbyville
SILLS, Harold L. "Choke", Decatur
TAPSCOTT, Fred A., Decatur
TULL, Robert L. "Bobby", Findlay
WAGGONER, Betty Jean (Huff), Decatur
YOUNG, Janet Mae (McMullin), Sullivan
To plant a tree in memory of Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.