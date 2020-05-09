Deaths Listed for Sunday, May 10, 2020
Deaths Listed for Sunday, May 10, 2020

ANDERSON, June Erma, Decatur

CONWAY, Michael "Mike" Louis, Decatur

FLITZ, Loen H., Decatur

HIGGINS, Donna, Mount Zion

HUDSON, Dwight Sylvester, Decatur

MARSHALL, Robert L., Decatur

MARTIN, William R., Decatur

PARKS, Rose Marie (Morse), Decatur

POUNDSTONE, Janis, Champaign

PUGH, Lisa (Davis), Decatur

SHAW, Cathy Lynnette (Brewner), Decatur

