Deaths Listed for Sunday, May 24, 2020
0 entries

Deaths Listed for Sunday, May 24, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BUCHHOLZER, Stella May, Illiopolis

BUECHELE, Gloria Joy, Decatur

DAVIS, Kathryn, Decatur

KROWS, Fred Wayne, Decatur

LEWIS, Habert, Decatur

MAYBERRY, Deanna Sue, Decatur

MCFARLAND, Ronald, Decatur

PAHDE, Alan Edwin, Decatur

PERRY, Betty E., Sullivan

SADLER, Mary C., Decatur

SALLEE, Loren Neil, Bloomington

SMITH CB "Bill", Decatur

SMITH, Richard L., Decatur

TOKARZ, Michael Patrick, Decatur

TRIPP, Barbara Elaine (Camp), Mount Zion

TUCKER, Brandon E., Decatur

YOUNG, Loren E. "Doc", Decatur

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News