Deaths Listed for Sunday, May 3, 2020

CURRY, Patricia Ann Thompson, Decatur

CUTLER, Rebecca Carol, Decatur

FISHER, Carol Ann, Decatur

FITZPATRICK, Evelyn, Lincoln

FLOREY, Larry R., Clinton

GAVIN, James Edward, Decatur

PARROTT, Michael W., Maroa

VEST, George Brock, Decatur

WOMELDORFF, Porter John, Decatur

