Deaths Listed for Sunday, May 31, 2020
0 entries

Deaths Listed for Sunday, May 31, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARTER, Lois E., Effingham

HICKISCH, Thelma A., Decatur

MARIEN, Ralph Andrew "Andy", Decatur

MCCAFFERTY, Judith Anne "Judy", Decatur

MCCAIN, Jaimie M., Decatur

PARKS, Andrew, Pana

REPLOGLE, Rodney V.T., Decatur

STACEY, Virginia Lee, Illiopolis

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News