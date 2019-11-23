Deaths Listed for Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
Deaths Listed for Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019

ASHBY, Jerrodean Martin, Decatur

BAYLER, James, Decatur

BLANK, Marilyn L., Decatur

BONDS, Thelma, Decatur

CAVANAUGH, James R., Decatur

FRENCH, Barbara Rose, Decatur

HALICKI, Lillian L., Decatur

KNOPP, Velda, Decatur

MENDENALL, Gloria Ann, Decatur

MINTON, Donald Edward "Don", Decatur

PRIES, Cameron, Decatur

ROBERTS, Ruby R., Effingham

STROHL, Phillip, Shelbyville

TAYLOR, Charlotte J., Decatur

WIEGARD, Ronald Albert, Decatur

