Deaths listed for Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
APPLEBAUM, Cecelia "Teedy", Decatur

COOK, Donald Lee, Argenta

HAMMOND, John B. "JB", Decatur

HILQUIST, Colonel Clara Ann, Decatur

KIGER, David E., Decatur

MADDEN, Margaret "Peggy", Decatur

MILLER, Nancy E., Sullivan

MOFFETT, Vivian L, Gays

NICHOLLS, Anna Jean, Decatur

O'BRIEN, David Eugene, Decatur

RANDOLPH, Patricia, Decatur

ROOSEVELT, Wilbur S., Forsyth

SHEPHERD, Ted, Decatur

SPEAGLE, Helen Wanda, Decatur

THOMPSON, Clarence W. "Duck", Decatur

UTTERBACK, Georgegina, Decatur

