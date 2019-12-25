Deaths listed for Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

APPLEBAUM, Cecelia "Teedy", Decatur
COOK, Donald Lee, Argenta
HAMMOND, John B. "JB", Decatur
HILQUIST, Colonel Clara Ann, Decatur
KIGER, David E., Decatur
MADDEN, Margaret "Peggy", Decatur
MILLER, Nancy E., Sullivan
MOFFETT, Vivian L, Gays
NICHOLLS, Anna Jean, Decatur
O'BRIEN, David Eugene, Decatur
RANDOLPH, Patricia, Decatur
ROOSEVELT, Wilbur S., Forsyth
SHEPHERD, Ted, Decatur
SPEAGLE, Helen Wanda, Decatur
THOMPSON, Clarence W. "Duck", Decatur
UTTERBACK, Georgegina, Decatur
