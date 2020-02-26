Deaths Listed for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

BEALS, Ralph K., Stewardson
BEASLEY, Arthur Allen "Al" Sr., Decatur
CARNEY, Norman Eugene Sr., Decatur
CORNELL, James O. "Jim", Decatur
HOPKINS, Savannah Sue, Clinton
KELLER, Kerry L., Beecher City
KING, William M., 89, Ladson, SC
MILLER, Jim D., Decatur
MILLER, Ruby M., Shelbyville
SHROYER, Linda Ruth, Decatur
TAYLOR, Daveanna, Decatur
