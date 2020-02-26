Deaths Listed for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
Deaths Listed for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

BEALS, Ralph K., Stewardson

BEASLEY, Arthur Allen "Al" Sr., Decatur

CARNEY, Norman Eugene Sr., Decatur

CORNELL, James O. "Jim", Decatur

HOPKINS, Savannah Sue, Clinton

KELLER, Kerry L., Beecher City

KING, William M., 89, Ladson, SC

MILLER, Jim D., Decatur

MILLER, Ruby M., Shelbyville

SHROYER, Linda Ruth, Decatur

TAYLOR, Daveanna, Decatur

