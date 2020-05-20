Deaths Listed for Thursday, May 21, 2020
Deaths Listed for Thursday, May 21, 2020

BIRKS, Gladys Mae, Decatur

CARTER, Eugene Marvin, Decatur

DAVIS, Kathryn, Decatur

FRY, Linda K., Decatur

SANDERLIN, Dawn E., Decatur

WIOTT, Cynthia Lynn, Decatur

