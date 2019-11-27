Deaths Listed for Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
0 entries

Deaths Listed for Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BENNETT, Gitana S., Atlanta

CALLAWAY, Debra K., Waynesville

JURGENS, Pauline Nickerson, Decatur

STOREY, Ray Lloyd, Mount Zion

WALKER, Wanda E., Ramsey

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News