Deaths Listed for Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Deaths Listed

Deaths Listed for Tuesday, April 21, 2020

BROWNING, Lucille “Lucy” (Gunn), Decatur

DREW, Jean Lucille, Decatur

FORBES, Darlene Claire, Bridgewater, N.S.

GRAVES, Erma Jean

HAWKS, Joyce M.

KISTLER, William E. “Bill,” Forsyth

MORGAN, Sharon

NAAB, Verle W.

NARON, Richard Lane “Dick”

PATRICK, Jean J.

SCHROCK, Albert E., Pana

YORK, Andrew Lee, Jr., Sullivan

