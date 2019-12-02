Deaths Listed for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
0 entries

Deaths Listed for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARLOW, Virginia Sue (Keysear), Farmer City

DREW, Kathryn Earlene, Decatur

EDWARDS, Frank, Decatur

GAISLER, Marjorie, Mount Pulaski

HARRISON, Richard D., Decatur

HOLLIDAY, Mary Catherine, Mount Zion

KINGSTON, Wilbur Alvin, Shelbyville

LADING, Gene, Sullivan

MCWILLIAMS, Carolyn Sue, Oakley

MOORE, Eugene Jackson, Newton

MUNYON, Arlene F., Warrensburg

ROBBINS, David, Warrensburg

SHINNEMAN, Michael L., Decatur

YOCKEY, James L., Shelbyville

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News