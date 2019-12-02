Deaths Listed for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

BARLOW, Virginia Sue (Keysear), Farmer City
DREW, Kathryn Earlene, Decatur
EDWARDS, Frank, Decatur
GAISLER, Marjorie, Mount Pulaski
HARRISON, Richard D., Decatur
HOLLIDAY, Mary Catherine, Mount Zion
You have free articles remaining.
KINGSTON, Wilbur Alvin, Shelbyville
LADING, Gene, Sullivan
MCWILLIAMS, Carolyn Sue, Oakley
MOORE, Eugene Jackson, Newton
MUNYON, Arlene F., Warrensburg
ROBBINS, David, Warrensburg
SHINNEMAN, Michael L., Decatur
YOCKEY, James L., Shelbyville
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.