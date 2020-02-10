Deaths listed for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
Deaths listed for Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

BURRUS, Wendal Harry, Herrick

GILLESPIE, Joan E., Decatur

GOFF, Doris Ann (McRill), Decatur

JENKINS, Leslie, Decatur

RITTENHOUSE, Arlene, Monticello

VAHLKAMP, Mary Jo, Decatur

