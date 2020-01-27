Deaths Listed for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
0 entries

Deaths Listed for Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BENNER, Shirley Jean, Decatur

HALL, William L. "Bill", Moweaqua

KUEHL, Donald P., Decatur

MOORE, Emmy Adrian, Decatur

THIELE, Johnny M., Vandalia

To plant a tree in memory of Decatur href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/funeral-notices/funerals-today-for-tuesday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News