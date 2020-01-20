Deaths Listed for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
Deaths Listed for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

BABCOCK, Helen Louise, Decatur

BAKER, Joe, Decatur

COCHRAN, Anamae, Moweaqua

COLEY, William, Decatur

COLLINS-WAGNER, Marcia Louise, Decatur

GRIFFIN, Doris Lucretia, Decatur

GROVES, Gloria, Decatur

HICKS, William Robert, Windsor

HOUCK, Daniel, Sr., Decatur

JAKOBY, Phyllis A., Clinton

JELKS, Willie R., Decatur

LIVINGSTON, Ottis L., Decatur

SINGLETON, James E., Monticello

WARNER, Senecca, Decatur

