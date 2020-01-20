Deaths Listed for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

BABCOCK, Helen Louise, Decatur
BAKER, Joe, Decatur
COCHRAN, Anamae, Moweaqua
COLEY, William, Decatur
COLLINS-WAGNER, Marcia Louise, Decatur
GRIFFIN, Doris Lucretia, Decatur
GROVES, Gloria, Decatur
HICKS, William Robert, Windsor
HOUCK, Daniel, Sr., Decatur
JAKOBY, Phyllis A., Clinton
JELKS, Willie R., Decatur
LIVINGSTON, Ottis L., Decatur
SINGLETON, James E., Monticello
WARNER, Senecca, Decatur
