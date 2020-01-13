Deaths Listed for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
Deaths Listed for Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

BARNETT, Donald E., Decatur

BECKETT, Lillian Irene, Sullivan

BRIGHT, Steven E., Moweaqua

CLARK, Barbara K., Windsor

FEDIE, Francis F., Decatur

LEWIS, Brian "Caleb", Vandalia

MOORE, William Thomas, Mount Zion

RAUSCHEK, Nancy DeEtte, Decatur

