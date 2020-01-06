Deaths Listed for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
Deaths Listed for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

BARNETT, Karen Sue, Clinton

BRADFORD, Frederick L., Decatur

BROOKHOUZEN, Eugene "Dutch," Forsyth

DANNER, Lori A., Decatur

DUKES, David Alan, Decatur

DUNAWAY, Ryan J., Herrick

HICKS, Mildred Virginia, Decatur

HILL, George, Forsyth

HOUSTON, Tariq, Decatur

KARR, M. Rozanne, Wapella

KRAFT, Herbert Wayne, Decatur

LARRY, Rocky, Decatur

MANNEY, Junious T., Jr., Decatur

MCKINNEY, Ervin E. "Jiggs," Niantic

MELLINGER, William L., Findlay

ORR, Linda, Decatur

WASHBURN, Esther E., Ramsey

