Deaths Listed for Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Deaths Listed for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

CHANDLER, Valerie S., Decatur

LETTRICH, Anne L., Decatur

LANE, David Archer, Sr., Decatur

LUCAS, Barbara Jean, Decatur

MAYBERRY, Lynda Anne, Decatur

MCELWEE, Ruth M., Assumption

SCOTT, Terry Lee, Macon

THOMPSON, Thomas L., Sr., Decatur

WAGGONER, Betty Jean (Huff), Decatur

