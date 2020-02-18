Deaths Listed for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
Deaths Listed for Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

AUTON, Mary M., Decatur

BENNETT, Dorotha E., Bethany

CARRICK, Candy Sue, Pana

CREVISTON, David P. "Dave", Shelbyville

CROW, Doris L., Vandalia

DAVIS, William Robert "Billy Bob", Bement

DAVISON, William "Bill" D., Shelbyville

DECKARD, Harold, Decatur

HICKMAN, Donald Alan, Jr., Decatur

HOMER, Dorothy Christine, Dalton City

JACOBS, Doris M., Decatur

LACROIX, Gerald M., Kenney

MCGOWAN, Susan Avonne, Clever, Mo.

ROARICK, Gregory A., Decatur

SIMPSON, Richard Lee, Moweaqua

