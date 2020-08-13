You have permission to edit this article.
Deaths listed for Friday Aug. 14, 2020
Deaths listed for Friday Aug. 14, 2020

DAVIS, Patricia Marilyn, Bement, formerly of Decatur

FITZGERALD, John E., Decatur

HICKS, David, Decatur

JOHNSON, Debra Lynn, Decatur

KAUFMAN, Gloria Jean “Jane,” Argenta

TAYLOR, William P. "Bill", Decatur

WAFFLARD, Barbara E., Bement

WORKMAN, Adelia M., Decatur

