You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths listed for Friday August 7, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Friday August 7, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOLINGERWinona S. "Nonie," Shelbyville

CURRY, Karen, Clinton

CULVER, Janet M., Strasburg

FLESCH, Mable Louise, Van Buren, Missouri, formerly of Decatur

KILLAM, Nancy Lou, Tower Hill

LECKRONE, Donald Secor, Decatur 

McCRORY, Roderick Andre, Victorville, California, formerly of Decatur

MOREY, Ronald Allen, Oakley

PHIPPS, Barbara Downs, Shelbyville

RECTOR, James "Jim," Pflugerville, Texas, formerly of Decatur

REINING, Rodney A., Decatur

THOMPSON, Norma L., Decatur

To plant a tree in memory of " href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/services-pending/funerals-pending-for-friday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News