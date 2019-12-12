Deaths listed for Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
0 entries

Deaths listed for Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRADSHAW, Mary Winifred, Clinton

BROWN, Helen Rebecca, Owaneco

BURKE, William F., Shelbyville

DODD, Hollistine L., Cerro Gordo

JOURDAN, Samuel Lee, Decatur

MATHEWS, Rodney James, Decatur

PLANK, Henry J., Arthur

SMITH, Ralph W., Cerro Gordo

WALKER, Gloria A., Decatur

WEIKLE, James Lawrence Sr., Maroa

WIGGINS, Lorraine Ruth, Decatur

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News