Deaths listed for Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
Deaths listed for Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

BORERO, Alfie, Decatur

FLAUGHER, Larry A., Decatur

GEE, Hubert Jr., Decatur

KING, Timothy Andrew, Mount Zion

KING, Tommy III, Decatur

LYON, Carlos M., Decatur

MARETTI, Michael P., Decatur

MARR-JOHNSON-McLEOD, Janice Mae, Taylorville

McCOSKEY, Sally A., Decatur

ROTZ, Carlyn M., Decatur

SEITZ, Dallas L., Moweaqua

SHINNEMAN, Michael L., Decatur

SNYDER, Betty W., Vandalia

WAITS, William W., Decatur

